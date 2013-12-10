Obama shakes hand of Cuba's Raul Castro at Mandela memorial

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama shook the hand of Cuban President Raul Castro at a memorial to Nelson Mandela on Tuesday, an unprecedented gesture between the leaders of two nations which have been at loggerheads for more than half a century.
Castro smiled as Obama shook his hand on the way to the podium to make a speech at the commemoration for former South African President Mandela, one of the world’s greatest peacemakers who died on Thursday.
