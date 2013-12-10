FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama, hailing Mandela, chides other leaders who stifle dissent
#World News
December 10, 2013 / 11:41 AM / 4 years ago

U.S. President Barack Obama delivers his speech during the memorial service for late South African President Nelson Mandela at the First National Bank stadium, also known as Soccer City, in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama hailed Nelson Mandela as a “giant of justice” on Tuesday but said too many leaders in the world claimed solidarity with his struggle for freedom “but do not tolerate dissent from their own people”.

Obama, speaking at a memorial in Johannesburg for Mandela, made the comment in front of an audience of leaders that included Chinese Vice President Li Yuanchao, Cuban President Raul Castro and Zimbabwe’s president, Robert Mugabe.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
