Mandela's body arrives at Qunu ahead of Sunday burial

Former South African President Nelson Mandela's flag-draped coffin arrives at the Mthata airport as family members look on, in the Eastern Cape province, 900 km (559 miles) south of Johannesburg, for a funeral on Sunday at his ancestral home in Qunu, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/Pool

QUNU, South Africa (Reuters) - The body of Nelson Mandela arrived at his ancestral home village of Qunu in South Africa’s Eastern Cape on Saturday ahead of the anti-apartheid leader’s state funeral set for the following day.

The coffin carrying the remains of South Africa’s first black president was driven in a hearse from Mthatha airport, 700 km (450 miles) south of Johannesburg, with a ceremonial military escort and cheered by crowds lining parts of the road.