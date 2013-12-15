Factbox: Family, friends, leaders pay tribute to 'Tata Madiba'

QUNU, South Africa (Reuters) - The following are a selection of tributes to Nelson Mandela paid by family members, friends and foreign leaders and dignitaries at his state funeral on Sunday:

Note: “Tata” is the Xhosa word for father, and “Madiba” is the Xhosa clan name by which Mandela was affectionately known.

SOUTH AFRICAN PRESIDENT AND AFRICAN NATIONAL CONGRESS (ANC) LEADER JACOB ZUMA

”It is the end of 95 glorious years of a freedom fighter, a dedicated and humble servant of the people of South Africa.

”Whilst the long walk to freedom has ended in the physical sense, our own journey continues. We have to continue building the type of society you worked tirelessly to construct. We have to take the legacy forward.

”South Africa will continue to rise because we dare not fail you.

“We shall not say goodbye for you are not gone. You will live forever in our hearts and minds.”

ANC DEPUTY LEADER CYRIL RAMAPHOSA

“The person who is lying here is South Africa’s greatest son.”

ETHIOPIAN PRIME MINISTER HAILEMARIAM DESALEGN, CHAIRPERSON OF THE AFRICAN UNION

”Madiba’s life has been a record of all the trials and tribulations the entire continent had to endure in the hands of ruthless colonizers and inhuman masters.

“Madiba’s life was the mirror of the continent, for the liberation of which he so relentlessly fought. Africa is forever indebted to him for that.”

AHMED KATHRADA, A CLOSE FRIEND OF MANDELA WHO WAS A PRISONER WITH HIM ON ROBBEN ISLAND DURING THE APARTHEID ERA

”He has left us to join the A-team of the ANC.

”I have lost a brother, my life is in a void, I don’t know who to turn to.

“Today, mingled with our grief is the enormous pride that one of our own has during his lifetime and now in death united the people of South Africa and the entire world on a scale never before experienced in history.”

MANDELA‘S GRANDDAUGHTER NANDI MANDELA, SPEAKING ON BEHALF OF HIS CHILDREN AND GRANDCHILDREN

”‘Tatamkhulo’ (‘our grandad’ in Xhosa) was a lot of fun to be around ... he had a great sense of humor.

“He went to school bare feet and yet he rose to the highest office in the land.”

JOYCE BANDA, PRESIDENT OF MALAWI AND CHAIRPERSON OF THE SOUTHERN AFRICAN DEVELOPMENT COMMUNITY (SADC)

”The struggle Tata Madiba led against the apartheid system was not just a struggle against racial inequality, but a struggle against all forms of oppression against humanity.

“A struggle for democracy and human dignity, it was a struggle for the emancipation of the youth, a struggle for the social security of children, it was a struggle for participation of women in commerce, in politics and in high office.”

KENNETH KAUNDA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF ZAMBIA, WHOSE COUNTRY WAS ONE OF THE AFRICAN “FRONTLINE STATES” OPPOSING APARTHEID

”This great son of the world, Madiba, showed us the way. Whether you are white, black, yellow or brown, you are all God’s children. Come together, work together.

“As we go on without Madiba, he is no more in terms of this life but he is still Madiba our leader. He is the Madiba sent to us by God.”