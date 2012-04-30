FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MannKind licenses cancer compound to Tolero
April 30, 2012 / 10:35 AM / 5 years ago

MannKind licenses cancer compound to Tolero

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - MannKind Corp (MNKD.O) licensed worldwide rights of its compounds to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases to privately held Tolero Pharmaceuticals.

The total potential upfront and milestone payments to MannKind could reach $130 million, the companies said in a joint statement.

MannKind is currently testing its compounds for the treatment of cancers of the blood, bone marrow, and lymph nodes and inflammatory diseases.

Shares of the company closed at $2.24 on Friday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon

