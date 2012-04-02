Manufacturing sector picks up in March: ISM

Workers assemble a pre-production 2013 Dodge Dart during a tour of the Chrysler Belvidere Assembly plant in Belvidere, Illinois February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Frank Polich

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The pace of growth in the manufacturing sector picked up a tad in March, while new orders dipped modestly, according to an industry report released on Mon day.

The Institute for Supply Management said its index of national factory activity rose to 53.4 from 52.4 in February, topping economists’ expectations of 53.0.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing sector, while a number below 50 means contraction.

New orders edged down to 54.5 from 54.9 and prices paid also eased to 61.0 from 61.5.