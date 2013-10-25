FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada regulators clear Darling's purchase of Maple Leaf unit
#Deals
October 25, 2013 / 7:16 PM / 4 years ago

Canada regulators clear Darling's purchase of Maple Leaf unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada’s competition watchdog on Friday approved the C$645 million ($620 million) purchase of Maple Leaf Foods’ rendering and biodiesel business by Darling International Inc.

The Competition Bureau said in a statement that its review of the proposed transaction led it to conclude that the deal would not substantially lessen or prevent competition.

Rothsay, Maple Leaf’s rendering and biodiesel business, operates six rendering plants in Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia and a biodiesel facility in Quebec.

($1 = $1.04 Canadian)

Reporting by Louise Egan and Randall Palmer; Editing by John Wallace

