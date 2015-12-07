FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Digital map maker HERE says to explore use of big data
#Technology News
December 7, 2015 / 12:06 PM / 2 years ago

Digital map maker HERE says to explore use of big data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The consortium of carmakers consisting of Audi (VOWG_p.DE), BMW and Daimler that owns digital map maker HERE said on Monday it would explore the use of big data to improve the quality of its maps.

HERE currently uses data from more than 80,000 sources for its maps, including static data captured by its 3D mapping cars and dynamic data.

“Now, to further advance its plans to deliver real-time maps, HERE will be exploring the possibility of incorporating anonymised data from Audi, BMW and Daimler vehicles, with a view to entering similar discussions with more industry participants too in the coming months,” the three car makers said in a statement.

By using data from multiple sources, HERE would be able to accelerate the development of the next-generation map needed for automated driving, the companies said.

Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
