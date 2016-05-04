FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Marathon Oil first-quarter loss misses Street's expectations
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
May 4, 2016 / 9:03 PM / a year ago

Marathon Oil first-quarter loss misses Street's expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Marathon Oil Corp (MRO.N) posted a lower-than-expected first-quarter loss on Wednesday as cost cuts failed to offset low crude prices CLc1.

The company had a net loss of $407 million, or 56 cents per share, compared with $276 million, or 41 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding one-time items, Marathon lost 43 cents per share. By that measure, analysts expected a loss of 46 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Production fell 14 percent to 388,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).

Marathon cut its production costs 26 percent during the quarter, but the drop was not enough to offset the plunge in oil prices.

“We remained focused on lowering costs, reducing our capital program consistent with our plan, and delivering production at the upper end of guidance,” Chief Executive Lee Tillman said in a statement.

Shares of Marathon fell 1.4 percent to $12 in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Diane Craft, Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.