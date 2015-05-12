Kentucky Attorney General files suit against Marathon Petroleum

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Kentucky Attorney General Jack Conway, a Democrat first elected in 2007, filed a lawsuit against Marathon Petroleum Corp in federal court on Tuesday.

* Suit alleges Marathon violated state and federal antitrust laws by abusing the monopoly created when Marathon and Ashland Oil merged in 1998. Marathon runs only refinery in Kentucky.

* Suit alleges that Marathon discourages competition by requiring independent retailers to sign unlawful supply agreements that eliminate wholesale competition, by forming exchange agreements with horizontal competitors that keep other suppliers from entering the Kentucky market.

* Suit alleges the company reduces competition by adding deed restrictions to some of the property parcels it sells. The restrictions prohibit the purchaser of the property from selling gas or operating a convenience store.

