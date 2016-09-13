Marathon Galveston Bay contractor killed in scaffold collapse

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A contractor working for Marathon Petroleum Corp's Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas was killed on Monday in the collapse of scaffolding under construction at a dock in the port of Texas City, a Marathon spokesman said.

Five workers were building the scaffolding when it collapsed and fell into the water shortly after 11 a.m., said Marathon spokesman Brandon Daniels.

"Four of the scaffold workers were uninjured," Daniels said. "One worker tragically did not survive the collapse. No other injuries were reported."

The Texas City Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard along with divers from the Galveston County Sheriff's Office and Galveston Police Department searched for the man, according to Texas City and Galveston officials.

The worker's body was recovered from the port's waters at about 3 p.m.

The Galveston County Daily News reported that the contractor was a Houston man, 23, who worked for Excel Modular Scaffolding, which is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Texas City Emergency Management Director Derek Duckett said he understood the worker was tied on to the section of scaffolding that collapsed.

"Words cannot express our deep sadness over this tragic event," Daniels said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time."