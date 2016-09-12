HOUSTON A contractor was feared drowned after falling into the Port of Texas City, Texas, when scaffolding supporting him collapsed at the Marathon Petroleum Corp Galveston Bay refinery dock, a Texas City official said.

"Divers are en route to do a body recovery," Derek Duckett, director of emergency management for Texas City, said on Monday.

Part of the scaffolding fell at about 11:30 a.m. CDT (1630 GMT) Monday and the worker has not been seen since, Duckett said.

"I heard part of the scaffolding fell and he was tied to it," Duckett said.

An investigation will be needed to determine what happened, he said.

The Texas City Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard searched for the man before the divers were called out, Duckett said.

