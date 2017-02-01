FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marathon Petroleum's profit beats; says to speed up asset transfer
February 1, 2017 / 11:53 AM / 7 months ago

Marathon Petroleum's profit beats; says to speed up asset transfer

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp's quarterly profit beat analysts' estimates, fueled by better-than-expected refining margins, and the company said it would accelerate the transfer of some assets to its unit, MPLX LP.

The company said in January it would speed up a previously announced drop down to MPLX and consider a separation of its Speedway retail business, amid pressure from hedge fund Elliott Management to boost its stock price.

The refiner said on Wednesday a special committee reviewing the Speedway divestiture was expected to provide an update by mid-2017.

Marathon's shares were up 1.87 percent at $48.95 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

The confirmation of the dropdown this year suggests that monetization of MPC's (incentive distribution rights) stake in MPLX will occur at or around year-end 2017, Tudor Pickering Holt & Co analysts wrote in a note to clients.

Marathon, whose operations are primarily in the U.S. Midwest, Southeast and Gulf Coast, said its refining and marketing gross margin rose to $11.41 per barrel in the fourth quarter from $10.75 in the third quarter.

"We see the refining results as a nice bounce-back from the weaker capture rates displayed in the Q3 2016 results," Tudor analysts said.

Tudor analysts had an estimate of $10.25 per barrel for the latest quarter, while analysts at Piper Jaffray unit Simmons & Co International had expected $10.38 per barrel.

Net income attributable to Marathon rose to $227 million, or 43 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $187 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company reported earnings of 43 cents per share, while analysts' on average had expected 26 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue and other income rose 10.2 percent to $17.28 billion, handily beating analysts' estimate of $14.54 billion.

Findlay, Ohio-based Marathon said it cut its investments in a project - that will integrate its Galveston Bay and Texas City refineries - to $1.5 billion from $2 billion.

Elliott had disclosed a 4 percent stake in Marathon in November and urged the company to separate its retail, refining and pipeline businesses.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Sriraj Kalluvila

