Marathon reports pipe leak at Texas City refinery
March 15, 2012 / 6:00 PM / 6 years ago

Marathon reports pipe leak at Texas City refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp on Thursday reported a pipe leak during pressure testing of the system at its 76,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Texas City refinery, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.

The pressure testing of the system was discontinued, the leak was stopped and the contents of the pipe were drained, the filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said.

The filing identified Dock 16 as one of the sources.

(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to)

Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer

