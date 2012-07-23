FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Marathon Oil expands into Kenya with exploration deal
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 23, 2012 / 2:26 PM / 5 years ago

Marathon Oil expands into Kenya with exploration deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Oil and natural gas company Marathon Oil Corp (MRO.N) said it will expand into Kenya by acquiring an interest in two onshore exploration blocks licensed to Africa Oil Corp AOI.V.

Marathon will pay $35 million to buy a 50 percent working interest in Block 9 and a 15 percent stake in Block 12A in northwest Kenya.

Marathon Oil said it could operate Block 9, which covers 7.5 million gross acres, if any commercial discovery is made.

Block 12A is about 3.8 million gross acres. Tullow Oil Plc (TLW.L), which owns a 65 percent interest, operates the block. Africa Oil holds a 20 percent interest.

Marathon will spend upto $43.5 million to fund Africa Oil’s share of expenditures in the blocks over the next three years.

The companies expect the farm-out agreement to close in the third quarter.

Marathon Oil and Africa Oil have also agreed to pursue exploration activities in Ethiopia, subject to necessary Government approvals.

Marathon Oil shares, which have fallen about 25 percent in the past 5 months, were down 3 percent at $25.75 on Monday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.