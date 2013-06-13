FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marathon Oil CEO to retire December 31, be replaced by Exxon executive
#Business News
June 13, 2013 / 1:29 PM / in 4 years

Marathon Oil CEO to retire December 31, be replaced by Exxon executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Clarence Cazalot, Chairman, President and CEO of Marathon Oil, speaks during the CERAWEEK energy conference in Houston in this file photo taken March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Carson/Files

(Reuters) - Marathon Oil Corp (MRO.N) said on Thursday that Chairman and Chief Executive Clarence Cazalot will retire December 31 and be replaced by a senior Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) executive.

Lee Tillman, 51, currently vice president of engineering for Exxon Mobil’s development unit, will become Marathon Oil’s CEO in 2014, the company said in a statement.

Dennis Reilley, Marathon Oil’s current lead director, will be nominated to become non-executive chairman once Cazalot retires, the company said.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
