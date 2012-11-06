FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marathon Oil profit up 11 percent as production rises
November 6, 2012 / 2:26 PM / 5 years ago

Marathon Oil profit up 11 percent as production rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Marathon Oil Corp (MRO.N) on Tuesday reported an 11 percent increase in quarterly profit as oil and gas production rose.

Profit in the third quarter was $450 million, or 63 cents per share, compared with $405 million, or 57 cents per share, in the same quarter a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, profit was 64 cents per share, matching analysts’ average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Marathon’s total production available for sale, excluding Libya, was 438,000 barrels oil equivalent (boe) per day during the quarter, up from 386,000 a year earlier. (Reporting By Anna Driver; editing by John Wallace)

