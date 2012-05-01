FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Deals
May 1, 2012 / 11:46 AM / in 5 years

Marathon Petroleum may consider IPO of pipeline assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Refining company Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) said it will look at spinning off some of its pipeline assets into a master limited partnership (MLP) and taking it public, even as it considers strategic alternatives for those assets.

Marathon added that it may sell a minority interest in the unit in an initial public offering.

If Marathon goes through with the public offering, the wholly owned subsidiary -- MPLX LP -- will hold an interest in onshore pipeline assets located in the Midwest and Gulf Coast regions of the United States.

Marathon said it expects to file a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission during the third quarter.

Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon

