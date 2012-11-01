FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marathon Petroleum profit jumps after asset sale
November 1, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 5 years ago

Marathon Petroleum profit jumps after asset sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N), which recently agreed to pay $2.5 billion for BP Plc’s (BP.L) Texas City refining complex, reported on Thursday an 8 percent jump in quarterly profit, due in part to the sale of assets in Minnesota earlier this year.

For the third quarter, the company posted net income of $1.22 billion, or $3.59 per share, compared with $1.13 billion, or $3.16 per share, in the year-earlier period.

Revenue rose to $21.25 billion from $20.65 billion. (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)


