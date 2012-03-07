Marc Cherry slams Nicollette Sheridan's "rude" behavior

LOS ANGELES, March 7 (TheWrap.com) - “Desperate Housewives” creator Marc Cherry on Wednesday once again slammed Nicollette Sheridan’s lack of professionalism and produced writers notes detailing the death of her character months before the incident the actress claims brought about her dismissal.

Sheridan alleges in her $6 million wrongful termination suit in Los Angeles Superior Court that Cherry struck her at a September 24, 2008, rehearsal and then killed off her character in retaliation for her complaining about the incident.

The notes made in preparation for the 11th episode of the fifth season said “body dumped in middle of the street.” Cherry testified that the body referenced was that of Sheridan’s Edie Britt character.

Cherry also testified, and the jurors were shown copies of, notes made two days later that said “husband kills Edie, dumps body on the lane.”

Sheridan’s attorney Mark Baute spoke briefly outside the courtroom about the notes, which seemingly contradict Sheridan’s contention that the slapping incident led to her dismissal.

“Writers notes are ideas,” Baute said, “those aren’t decisions.”

Under questioning from Adam Levin, Cherry said Sheridan repeatedly exhibited unprofessional behavior on the “Desperate Housewives” set.

“I observed egregious examples of unprofessionalism at read-throughs of scripts,” he said, citing “insulting comments about her dialogue,” which “was hugely rude and upsetting to the writers in the room.”

Cherry also testified that she had problems memorizing her lines.

“She only had five or six lines and she’d come to the set and wouldn’t know any of them,” he said about one scene, adding that this happened more than once.

Cherry also testified that Sheridan had problems with her co-stars and cited a first-season spat with Teri Hatcher.

Cherry is due back on the stand to open the afternoon session.