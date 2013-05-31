Marine Harvest dangles prospect of higher bid for Cermaq

OSLO (Reuters) - Marine Harvest (MHG.OL), the world’s biggest fish farmer, slightly raised its offer for rival Cermaq CEQ.OL on Friday to 9.9 billion crowns ($1.7 billion), saying it would have bid more had it got the backing of Cermaq’s board.

Marine Harvest, controlled by shipping tycoon John Fredriksen, said it would now pay 107 crowns per share in cash and shares, above the 104 crowns offered before, but below the stock’s recent trading price.

Cermaq’s shares were down 1 percent at 110.50 crowns by 0820 GMT, off an earlier low of 108 crowns.

“Marine Harvest was prepared to increase the value of our original voluntary offer with more than 8 crowns per share,” it said. “It was, however, not possible to receive support for such an offer from the board of directors of Cermaq.”

Cermaq later said that talks with Marine Harvest had been terminated as it did not feel the proposed terms of the offer would get “broad support” from its shareholders, noting the “substantial equity element” of the revised offer, which is 53.25 crowns in cash plus 8.6 shares in Marine Harvest for every Cermaq share.

“While Marine Harvest has expressed a willingness to present a significantly better offer conditional upon the recommendation of such offer from the Cermaq board, it has not been possible to reach an agreement,” the company said in a statement.

“This is partly related to the board’s evaluation of the financial terms discussed between the parties, but also to the consideration of the board that such terms would not secure adequate acceptance of the offer,” it added.

Marine Harvest has been pursuing Cermaq with the aim of creating an industry giant with a leading market share in everything from feed to processing.

It successfully torpedoed Cermaq’s attempt to buy Peruvian fishfeed-producer Copeinca COPE.OL earlier this month but has been unable to win over the Norwegian government, which owns 43.5 percent of Cermaq.

Shares in fish farmers have been strong this year as global demand for fish is rising fast while supplies are limited and the threat of renewed disease in Chile, a key producer, is keeping prices high.

Marine Harvest’s share price has doubled in the past year but the shares still trade at just nine times the firm’s expected 2014 profits while Cermaq shares are up over 70 percent.

Marine Harvest said its offer was conditional on getting 50 percent acceptances, although it reserved the right to lower this to 33.4 percent. ($1=5.8271 Norwegian krones)