10 months ago
Marine pilot ejects from plane after landing, suffers minor injuries
#U.S.
October 26, 2016 / 10:35 AM / 10 months ago

Marine pilot ejects from plane after landing, suffers minor injuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A U.S. Marine Corps fighter jet pilot ejected from an aircraft after landing in southern California on a training mission, the military said on Wednesday.

The twin-engine F/A-18C Hornet warplane involved in the incident touched down on Tuesday evening at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California, the U.S. Marine Corps said in a statement.

The cause of the ejection is under investigation.

The pilot, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital as a precaution, but was in good condition with no major injuries, the military said.

The warplane was assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 31 from Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort in South Carolina, the Marine Corps said.

The incident comes three months after a U.S. Marine Corps pilot was killed when his F/A-18C Hornet warplane crashed during a training mission near the air base, about 140 miles (225 km) east of Los Angeles in the Mojave Desert.

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles and Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
