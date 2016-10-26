A U.S. Marine Corps fighter jet pilot suffered minor injuries when he ejected from his aircraft at the end of a training flight in southern California on Tuesday, local media reported.

The twin-engine F/A-18C Hornet warplane touched down at about 6 p.m. local time at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The pilot, who was not identified, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital, Marine spokesman John Roberts told the Times.

The newspaper described the incident as a mishap while other local media reported that the plane crashed and burned. Marine officials were not immediately available for comment.

The warplane was assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 31 from Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort in South Carolina, Roberts said.

The incident comes three months after a Marine Corps pilot was killed when his F/A-18C Hornet warplane crashed during a training mission near the air base, about 140 miles (225 km) east of Los Angeles in the Mojave Desert.

