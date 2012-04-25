FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MarketAxess profit misses estimate on higher costs
April 25, 2012 / 11:01 AM / in 5 years

MarketAxess profit misses estimate on higher costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Electronic bond trading platforms operator MarketAxess Holdings Inc’s (MKTX.O) quarterly profit rose but missed analysts’ expectations by a cent, hurt by higher expenses.

MarketAxess earned $13.4 million for the first quarter, or 35 cents per share, up from $10.8 million, or 27 cents a share, a share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 16 percent to $50.7 million, while commissions jumped nearly 19 percent to $44.9 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 35 cents per share on revenue of $50.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Expenses rose 8 percent to $27.9 million for the quarter ended March.

Shares of the New York-based company closed at $36.05 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

