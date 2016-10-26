FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
MarketAxess results beat forecast, trade volume passes $1 trillion
October 26, 2016 / 4:25 PM / 10 months ago

MarketAxess results beat forecast, trade volume passes $1 trillion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Rick McVey, chief executive officer of MarketAxess Holdings Inc., speaks during the Sandler O'Neill + Partners, L.P. global exchange and brokerage conference in New York June 7, 2012.Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX.O), which operates a global electronic bond trading system, said on Wednesday it posted stronger-than-expected earnings in the third quarter with trading volume passing $1 trillion in October.

Third-quarter net income was $30.9 million or 82 cents a share, up 36.7 percent from a year ago, while quarterly revenue totaled $90.3 million, up 21.7 percent from a year earlier, the New York-based firm said.

Its third-quarter per-share earnings had been expected at 78 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"In addition to continued gains in U.S. corporate bond volume and market share, we are seeing strong momentum in European fixed income and emerging market debt trading,” said Richard McVey, MarketAxess chairman and chief executive, in a statement.

Meanwhile, year-to-date trading volume broke the $1 trillion mark this month for the first time, McVey said during a conference call on Wednesday following the release of the company's latest results.

Trading volume in the third quarter rose to $322 billion, a 34 percent increase from a year ago, as a result of record trading of emerging market bonds and rising use of its Open Trading marketplace, according to the company.

Reporting By Richard Leong; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
