Vista Equity Partners to buy Marketo for $1.79 billion

(Reuters) - Marketo Inc MKTO.O, a maker of cloud-based marketing software, said on Tuesday it agreed to be bought by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners, in a cash deal valued at about $1.79 billion.

Vista Equity will pay $35.25 per share for Marketo, representing a 9.5 percent premium to the company’s closing price on Friday.

Earlier in May, Bloomberg had reported that the company was working with Morgan Stanley to explore strategic alternatives including a potential sale.

Shares of Marketo, which have risen 12.2 percent this year, were halted before the bell.

The company’s shares have been rising after JMP Securities said in a research note that the company had given presentations to SAP SE (SAPG.DE) and Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) about a potential sale.

Morgan Stanley is Marketo’s financial adviser for the Vista deal and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati is its legal adviser.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP is Vista’s legal counsel.

Marketo headquarters will remain in San Mateo, California, after the deal closes in the third quarter of 2016.