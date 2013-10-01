FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Apollo Tyres slumps after Cooper Tire shareholders approve sale
October 1, 2013 / 4:19 AM / 4 years ago

India's Apollo Tyres slumps after Cooper Tire shareholders approve sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Apollo Tyres Ltd (APLO.NS) shares fell as much as 8.9 percent on worries about possible high debt after Cooper Tire and Rubber Co (CTB.N) shareholders approved the U.S. company’s $2.5 billion sale to the Indian company on Monday.

Shareholders stand to receive $35 per Cooper share, a premium of more than 40 percent to its price before the acquisition announcement on June 12. Cooper shares rose 3.5 percent to a high of $31.44 after the shareholder meeting on Monday, before closing at $30.80.

Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

