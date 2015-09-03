Yuan pessimism eases on China central bank efforts, Asia FX sentiment less bearish: poll

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Bearish views on the Chinese yuan eased in the last two weeks as the central bank worked to stabilize the currency after its surprise devaluation last month sparked fears of a global currency war, a Reuters poll showed.

The steadier yuan also eased pressure on most other emerging Asian currencies.

Beijing’s measures to stem a plunge in its stock markets also improved views on regional currencies, according to the survey of 21 fund managers, currency traders and analysts conducted from Tuesday to Thursday.

Short positions on the yuan fell from a five-year high seen two weeks ago, though the decline was slight, signaling markets expect downward pressure on the currency to persist as China’s economy slows.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) devalued the yuan by nearly 2 percent on Aug. 11, triggering heavy selling by investors who feared authorities would allow it to slide even further to support weak exports.

The central bank has intervened frequently since then to stabilize the currency, acting in both the spot and forwards markets.

The central bank plans to tighten rules on trading of currency forwards from October, sources told Reuters, in a move to curb speculation and volatility.

As the yuan stabilized, investors trimmed short positions in most other emerging Asian currencies.

Bearish bets on the Malaysian ringgit fell slightly as thinning liquidity kept short-term investors such as interbank speculators from taking positions from the currency.

The central bank was also spotted intervening to support the worst performing Asian currency so far this year, traders said.

In the previous survey published on Aug. 20, short positions on the ringgit hit the highest level since January 2007 when Reuters began to include the ringgit in the survey.

The currency has depreciated to its weakest level since the Asian financial crisis in 1998, when it was pegged to the U.S. dollar. It was refloated in 2005.

Investor confidence in Malaysia has faltered as falling commodity prices pressure its fiscal position and calls grow for

Prime Minister Najib Razak to resign over a financial scandal.

Swiss authorities said on Wednesday they had frozen funds in Swiss banks amid investigations of state fund 1MDB on suspicion of corruption and money laundering.

Bearish bets on South Korea won fell to the lowest in two months as China’s plan for tighter forwards trading regulation prompted stop-loss dollar selling. Exporters also bought the won for settlements.

Short positions in the Philippine peso also eased after data showed the economy accelerated in the second quarter, defying a regional slowdown.

That attracted some foreign capital inflows.

The Indonesian rupiah’s bearish bets fell slightly from the highest level since December 2013 seen two weeks ago.

Bank Indonesia has struggled to stem depreciation in the second-worst performing Asian currency so far this year. On Aug. 27 the central bank was spotted directly selling dollars, not though agent banks, to lift the rupiah, traders said.

Still, sentiment toward emerging Asian currencies remained largely pessimistic amid fears that China’s economy may be at risk of a hard landing and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could begin raising interest rates as early as this month, boosting the dollar.

Short positions on the Indian rupee edged down, but were not far from the largest since August 2013 in the previous poll.

Foreign investors sold a record amount of Indian shares in August, offloading even more than in the midst of the global financial crisis.

The poll is focused on what analysts and fund managers believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht.

The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long U.S. dollars.

The figures include positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).