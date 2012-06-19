Spanish yields ease after bill sale

LONDON (Reuters) - Spain’s government bond yields eased on Tuesday after it raised 3 billion euros at a short-term debt sale, though increasing borrowing costs intensified speculation over how long the euro zone’s fourth largest economy can avoid a full bailout.

Spain paid the highest average cost since the launch of the euro to sell 12-month paper, with the higher yields helping lure in investors.

“They paid up quite heavily to do the one-year but managed to do slightly over their target (amount) which, as far as Spain goes, is deemed to be a positive,” a trader said. “But we’re not seeing anyone coming in and buying bonds on the back of it.”

A tougher test is due on Thursday when Spain sells up to 2 billion euros of two-, three- and five-year bonds, with analysts saying the rescue agreed for Spanish banks earlier this month will become a sovereign bailout sooner rather than later.

“The decidedly elevated yield levels leave a question mark firmly in place as regards the sustainability of Spain’s public finances while doing nothing to temper speculation as to how long the country might hold out before looking for a more comprehensive bailout,” said Rabobank rate strategist Richard McGuire.

Spanish 10-year yields shot above 7 percent on Monday to their highest levels in euro-era history. They were last 9 basis points lower on the day at 7.1 percent, unwinding only some of the previous session’s near 30 basis point rise.

“Spain can carry on for a short period of time, maybe two or three months as they can issue at the short end of the curve where funding costs are still more in line with historic levels,” said Michael Leister, DZ Bank rate strategist.

“But given how much is at stake and pressure from the Troika... we think they could take the decision somewhat quicker than we saw with Greece, Ireland or Portugal who tried to stretch it to the limit.”

Primary market dealers will be obliged to absorb Spain’s new issuance on Thursday but may demand a high price.

At a Group of 20 summit, European leaders agreed to move towards a more integrated banking system to stem the debt crisis which has seen domestic banks increasingly entwined with their indebted sovereigns.

“The market knows that a complete solution is unlikely at this stage but will be sensitive to signs that there is a strong commitment by the stakeholders in the Euro project,” said Richard Bell, senior partner and co-CIO at Rogge Global Partners, which manages $51 billion of assets.

“The recent Spain (bank) bailout was a clear attempt to get ahead of the curve, but we are still very cautious. Progress towards fiscal union is likely to remain painfully slow and there is a clear risk of market disappointment.”

Italian bonds have fared better than Spain’s in recent weeks, despite the risk of contagion should Spain be forced into a bailout.

The 10-year spread between Italian and Spanish yields widened almost 70 basis points in the last 10 days to 105 basis points and ING expect it eventually to hit 150 bps.

INVESTOR SENTIMENT

The depth of the euro zone crisis was reflected in data showing German analyst and investor sentiment fell at its fastest rate since October 1998 in June, although uncertainty over the Greek election outcome was probably to blame for some of the fall.

That did little to help Bunds, however, which fell sharply after the Spanish debt sale.

September Bund futures were 51 ticks lower at 142.13, with 10-year German yields up 6 basis points at 1.47 percent.

Sunday’s Greek election brought no lasting relief to markets. The conservative New Democracy party expects to form a coalition government with the Socialists. Party leader Antonis Samaras has promised to negotiate less punishing terms for Greece’s bailout.