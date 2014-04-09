Greece's return to bond market seen boosting periphery debt

LONDON (Reuters) - Greece’s imminent return to bond markets just two years after restructuring its debt lifted investor appetite for riskier credits on Wednesday and was seen pushing peripheral yields back towards multi-year lows.

Yields on sovereign bonds from the euro zone’s periphery dipped but remain slightly higher on the week after European Central Bank policymakers warned that any move to print money to raise ultra-low inflation was still a long-way off.

Traders said a surge in Greek yields after a successful debt sale was likely to push yields back to multi-year lows.

“Yields in Portugal, Italy, Spain and Ireland are no longer just compared to what is below them, but also now to what is above them,” said Owen Callan, a senior analyst at Danske Bank.

“As Greek yields fall, that should help provide further momentum in these markets.”

Greek 10-year bonds offer the highest returns in the euro zone. They were yielding 6.09 percent after a rally on Thursday that trimmed about 8.5 basis points off the yield.

The yield on Portugal’s 10-year benchmark fell 3 bps to 3.89 percent, while Irish and Italian paper fell 2 bps to 3.2 percent and 2.96 percent, respectively. Spanish 10-year yields were unchanged at 3.21 percent, paring earlier gains.

UNTHINKABLE

Greece will return to bond markets on Thursday after a four year absence during which it has defaulted and been bailed out twice by the European Union and the International Monetary Fund.

The country is testing demand for and the potential cost of issuing a new five-year benchmark via a group of six banks, Thomson Reuters markets service IFR reported on Wednesday, with a view to launching the deal on Thursday.

A senior Greek finance ministry official told Reuters on Wednesday that it aimed to raise 2.5 billion euros.

The bond sale would be the country’s first since March 2010 - just before it accepted the initial tranche of a 240 billion euro bailout. The country also forced investors to accept painful haircuts on their bond holdings when it restructured 130 billion euros of debt in 2012.

“One year ago it was unthinkable Greece could come to the market and issue bonds. Now it is a reality,” said Alessandro Giansanti, senior rates strategist at ING.

Ireland, which completed its bailout in December, and Italy will also conduct auctions this week and should benefit from returning demand for debt from the bloc’s riskier periphery.

Ireland will sell 1 billion euros of 10-year debt on Thursday, while Italy will offer up to 7.25 billion euros via taps of three, seven- and 30-year bonds on Friday.

Portugal is looking to hold its first bond auction since its 2011 rescue this quarter, providing further evidence that it can exit the bailout program unassisted.

PLAYING DOWN

Euro zone bonds have rallied since ECB President Mario Draghi opened the door to central bank asset purchases last week. A raft of ECB policymakers have since stressed they were only preparing for quantitative easing, however, and would move only if the inflation outlook deteriorates significantly.

ECB Governing Council member Christian Noyer said late on Tuesday that he did not see a risk of deflation in the euro zone, while Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann said any new measures to tackle low inflation would need to be carefully assessed.

German Bund futures dropped 4 ticks to 143.38, while cash 10-year Bund yields rose 1 bps to 1.57 percent.

With little European data scheduled, market participants will be keeping a close eye on minutes of the Federal Reserve’s March meeting, due for release on Wednesday afternoon.

Traders are eager to see whether the central bank discussed rate hikes, which would put pressure on U.S. Treasury yields, and to a lesser extent, core markets in the euro zone.

Treasuries have been well supported after Friday’s jobs data lagged lofty expectations, prompting markets to re-evaluate their views on when the Fed would begin raising rates.