NEW YORK (Reuters) - Treasury debt prices fell on Friday after the Labor Department reported solid growth in employment during the month of February.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last trading 9/32 lower in price and yielding 2.05 percent, up from 2.02 percent at Thursday’s close. The 30-year Treasury bond was last off 20/32 in price and yielding 3.21 percent, up from 3.18 percent late on Thursday.