10-year yield falls below 200-day MA
March 23, 2012 / 3:51 PM / in 6 years

10-year yield falls below 200-day MA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes slipped below its 200-year moving average after a surprise drop in new home sales in February fueled worries about global economic growth and demand for lower-risk government securities.

Benchmark 10-year yield was last 2.219 percent, down 6 basis points from late Thursday and below its 200-day moving average of 2.2242 percent, according to Tradeweb.

The 30-year bond was briefly up more than 1 point in price, extending earlier gains. The 30-year yield was last 3.312 percent, down 5 basis points from late Thursday and below its 200-day moving average of 3.3759 percent.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio

