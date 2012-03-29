FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prices rise after $29 billion 7-year auction
#Business News
March 29, 2012

Prices rise after $29 billion 7-year auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Treasuries added to early gains on Thursday after the Treasury sold $29 billion seven-year Treasury notes in the last of three coupon sales this week.

The benchmark 10-year note, up 5/32 before the auction, was up 11/32 afterwards, its yield easing to 2.16 percent from 2.20 percent late on Wednesday.

The U.S. Treasury sold the notes at a high yield of 1.59 percent, awarding 22.14 percent of the bids at the high.

The ratio of bids received over those accepted was 2.72, considerably weaker than last month’s 3.11 ratio, but close to the prior averages, said Jefferies & Co. money market economist Thomas Simons.

Reporting By Ellen Freilich; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

