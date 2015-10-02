U.S. bond prices jump after disappointing jobs report

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday with benchmark yields falling to their lowest in 5-1/2 weeks as a weak jobs report for September reduced economists’ expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year.

Employers hired 142,000 people last month, far below the 203,000 forecasters expected and August numbers were revised lower to show only 136,000 jobs were added in August, the U.S. Labor Department said.

“The U.S. economy has been the one shining star globally and the report creates doubts on that front,” said Priya Misra, head of global rate strategy at TD Securities in New York.

Benchmark ten-year Treasuries notes US10YT=RR were up more than 1 point in price to yield 1.918 percent, down 12 basis points from late Thursday.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was up almost 2 points in price with a yield of 2.758 percent, down 9 basis points on the day.