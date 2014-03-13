Yields to remain low in 'expensive' sovereign bond market

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

BANGALORE (Reuters) - Major sovereign bond yields will rise only slightly over the coming year as global growth concerns persist, a Reuters poll found, despite expectations for interest rates to head higher in some developed nations next year.

The poll of over 50 strategists conducted March 10-13 showed the 10-year Treasury note will yield 3.00 percent in three months, up from Wednesday’s close of 2.73 percent, and rise further to 3.48 percent in a year.

U.S. Treasuries sold off last year - 10-year yields rose more than a percentage point - after the Federal Reserve made clear its intentions to curtail its monthly purchases of them.

But strategists said they were still expensive. They gave bond markets in developed nations a rating of 7, where 1 is cheap, 5 is fairly priced and 10 is expensive.

Stock markets, too, have continued their bull run this year, with developed markets trading near record highs.

However, since the Fed started tapering in December, bond yields have not risen by much, reflecting concerns about weak economic data out of China, geo-political tensions in Ukraine and deflation risk in Europe. <ECILT/EU>

“Right now there are a lot of risks that could put a flight to quality bid on rates as we have seen recently,” said David Thielke, U.S. rates strategist at Nomura.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang warned that the world’s second-largest economy is facing “severe challenges” this year after growth in investment, retail sales and factory output data slumped to multi-year lows.

In a sign that the euro zone is still struggling, 10-year German bund yields have fallen more than 30 basis points so far this year and are forecast to remain muted through the coming year.

“Inflation is still low in the euro zone and there are risks of even lower inflation and that might trigger quantitative easing,” said Jussi Hiljanen, chief fixed-income strategist at

SEB.

Despite a fragile recovery in the currency bloc, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi left interest rates on hold and said the benefits of loosening lending conditions were “relatively limited”.

A separate Reuters poll on Wednesday showed that economists agreed with the ECB’s view that outright quantitative easing was not the appropriate path to take. <ECILT/EU>

British government bond yields are forecast to rise in tandem with the U.S. Treasuries, tracking similar expectations for monetary policy and economic growth in those two countries.

<ECILT/US> <ECILT/GB>

British 10-year gilt yields are expected to rise to 3.50 percent in a year, yielding almost exactly the same as the equivalent U.S. Treasury note. 10-year gilt yields were trading at 2.76 percent earlier on Thursday.