No surge likely yet for major sovereign bond yields: Reuters poll

(Reuters) - A rebound in major sovereign bond yields is unlikely in the coming year, despite an expected rate hike in the United States, as the benign outlook for global growth and inflation props up investor demand for safe assets, a Reuters poll found.

While bond strategists are not convinced the profile of yields across various maturities might normalize anytime soon, they were optimistic the Bank of Japan, which switched its policy to target the yield curve, may taste success in a year.

Over $10 trillion worth of sovereign bonds around the world already have negative yields, meaning investors must pay for the privilege of holding the bond, a consequence of several central banks such as the European Central Bank and the BOJ cutting benchmark deposit rates below zero.

The latest poll of over 60 fixed-income strategists and economists, showed U.S. 10-year Treasury yield consensus forecasts for 12 months from now are only about 45 basis points above where they were trading Friday.

A breakdown of the forecasts show generally higher highs and several major banks, such as JPMorgan, RBC and Societe Generale, raising their 12-month forecast, although slightly. That has narrowed the forecast spread between 2-year and 10-year yields.

Benchmark bond yields in the euro zone, Britain and Japan are also expected to tread higher over the coming year, although analysts said the rise would be gradual and less than previously thought, similar to predictions for U.S. bond yields.

JPMorgan analysts, in a recent note, cited the increasing odds of a December Federal Reserve rate hike and the BOJ's latest shift in policy to control the yield curve as factors that "suggest risks of higher yields in coming months."

But they added: "We think there is room for the U.S. Treasury curve to flatten over the near term given the relatively hawkish Federal Open Market Committee statement and the gradual path of tightening in future years."

Fed Chair Janet Yellen said last week she expected one rate rise this year if the U.S. job market continued to improve and major new risks did not arise, leading economists and financial markets to price in a December move.

But, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield has fallen in the past year against expectations it would climb to 2.75 percent by now - over 100 basis points higher than where it is.

That has flattened the yield curve. In more normal economic conditions, the curve would be in a much more steep upward slope as investors demand more return for the risk associated with tying up their money for longer periods of time.

Its current shape suggests investors predict monetary policy will remain accommodative for longer with central banks continuing to buy bonds and no major return of inflation.

Analysts in the poll were roughly divided on whether major sovereign bond yield curves would be significantly steeper in twelve months or not.

Fourteen of the 28 analysts who responded to an extra question said they were confident it would happen, while nine said they were not confident. Four said not confident at all.

The poll predicted the U.S. 2-year Treasury note, most sensitive to fed funds rate changes, would yield 1.20 percent by this time next year, up from 0.75 percent on Thursday. That is roughly in line with fed funds forecasts.

In the short-term, much will depend on the outcome of the U.S. presidential election. A slight majority of poll respondents said a Hillary Clinton victory would lead to a more normal slope of the U.S. sovereign bond yield curve.

CURVE CONTROL

In a longer-tem perspective, some investors are wondering if the era of central bank largesse is drawing to a close, and this will bring an end to a 35-year bull run in world bonds.

The BOJ last week said it would anchor the 10-year bond yield close to zero percent, to prevent any damage to the economy from a flat or negative yield curve, in yet another overhaul of its monetary policy aimed at boosting inflation.

The Japanese 10-year bond yield is expected to rise to zero in a year, the poll showed, a level the BOJ recently set as its official target in yet another overhaul of its monetary policy aimed at boosting inflation.

"The BOJ's recent move to control the yield curve by anchoring the 10 year rate at 0 percent should help to prevent excessive flattening of the yield curve and thereby reduce some of the deleterious side effects of negative interest rates," wrote Frederic Neumann, economist at HSBC in a note to clients.

The poll also showed analysts expect the 10-year German bund yield to rise from below zero now to 0.20 percent by end-Sept 2017. The 2-year Schatz yield is seen at -0.53 percent.

British Gilt yields, down over 120 basis points this year - most of it after the country's vote to leave the European Union - are set to rise to about one percent in a year, about 30 basis points up from the current rate, according to the poll.