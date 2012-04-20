For some investors, TIPS may not be what they think

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. government’s inflation-linked bonds have become increasingly popular among investors who fear a jump in consumer prices, but less sophisticated buyers run the risk of large losses they may not understand.

Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, or TIPS, are bonds whose principal increases when consumer prices rise. Based on the rise in principal, the interest paid on them also increases.

The debt was among the best-performing assets in the last year, producing a total return of around 12 percent.

Even though TIPS provide compensation for inflation, however, the securities are still susceptible to many of the factors that cause losses in conventional bonds -- something fund managers say many retail investors do not understand.

“I think most investors buy TIPS for the inflation-protected properties that the bonds have, anticipating that on an increase in inflation that the underlying asset will be protected,” said Gemma Wright-Casparius, a portfolio manager at Vanguard.

“Sometimes what investors forget is that they are bonds and when inflation is rising, typically the price value of the bonds is going down. It is possible to have a negative return,” she said.

Ultimately, any rise in bonds’ yields -- due to inflation or other reasons -- could cause losses in TIPS. Given that government bond markets are trading at historically expensive levels, the scale of any losses could be large.

Assets in TIPS funds have increased to $132 billion as of the end of February, up from $82 billion at the end of November, 2009, according to data by Thomson Reuters’ Lipper.

Concern over investors’ misunderstanding has also produced a burgeoning industry in exchange-traded products based on TIPS indexes that are designed to offer a return more strongly correlated with inflation moves.

WHAT GOES UP, GOES DOWN

Fears over rising inflation have steadily increased since the Federal Reserve launched its first bond purchase program in 2008, while more recently, better economic data and volatile gasoline and energy prices have also stoked fears that price rises may accelerate at a faster pace.

Inflation, though on the rise, thus far has been contained. In the last year consumer prices rose at a moderate rate of around 3 percent. But that inflation component was only a small contributor to the 12 percent TIPS returned.

A larger factor behind the bonds’ gains was a dramatic decline in the bonds’ yields, after subtracting inflation. In the industry, these are referred to as real yields, and they supplied around 9 percent of the bond’s returns last year.

“We think there’s an underappreciation on the part of investors about where those returns are coming from,” said Stewart Taylor, a TIPS fund manager at Eaton Vance in Boston. “Returns over past year or so as real rates have plunged have been kind of spectacular, but when real rates rise, the losses will be just as spectacular.”

Bonds have rallied strongly since 2009 as Federal Reserve purchases, disappointments with U.S. economic growth and fears over European debt contagion have fueled strong demand for safe-haven U.S. debt.

Fed bond purchases, along with a commitment to rock-bottom interest rates for at least the next two years, are seen by many as the prime factor behind the dwindling yields, which otherwise would be as much as 2 percentage points higher, based on economic growth patterns.

TIPS prices are highly sensitive to yield shifts in either direction.

An increase of 1 percentage point in the real yield over the coming year would translate into a drop of around 8 percent in TIPS prices, said Bill Irving, a TIPS portfolio manager at Fidelity Investments in Boston. “That is a lot of volatility,” he said.

“In the past year the price appreciation was far in excess of what the inflation compensation was. If we swing the other way and yields were to go back to just what they were a year ago, it would likely overwhelm whatever inflation we had over the next year,” Irving said.

NEGATIVE YIELDS

The risk that some investors will be burned on the debt is even higher as the bonds have been trading with negative real yields since 2010, meaning that investors are paying the government to borrow from them.

The real yield of five-year TIPS, for example, has fallen to negative 1.24 percent, from negative 0.82 percent at the beginning of the year and negative 0.06 percent at the beginning of 2011. The bonds first traded with a negative real yield in October 2010.

“In previous episodes of rising interest rates, the income from the TIPS was significantly higher than what they are today, and so you had some cushion,” said Vanguard’s Wright-Casparius.

“Investors who are chasing returns at this particular juncture are paying a premium and I think they have this inflation view that needs to be tempered a little bit as being totally protected against potential negative returns,” she said.