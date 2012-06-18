Bonds stabilize as Greek relief fades

LONDON (Reuters) - Treasuries held steady in Europe on Monday on growing concern about Spain’s soaring borrowing costs and its ability to fund itself long-term, cutting short a relief rally in riskier assets over the election result in Greece.

U.S. bond prices had slipped earlier in line with German bonds, leaving the 10-year T-note yield premium over Bunds little changed from Friday around 15 basis points. The fall came after Greek pro-bailout parties won a slim majority in Sunday’s elections, easing fears of a sudden exit from the euro zone.

But a jump in Spanish 10-year yields to euro-era highs above 7 percent reversed a rally in riskier assets such as equities, bolstering demand for safe-haven government debt.

The yield on 10-year notes slipped to 1.58 percent, unchanged from late U.S. trade but still above the record low of 1.44 percent hit on June 1.

“Clearly the market is reacting to the worsening in tone in Europe, the further widening European government bond spreads,” a trader said.

“We have seen a little bit of Asian buying much earlier today but flows have been relatively subdued here,” he added.

The benchmark yield had risen as high as 1.68 percent in Asian trade as a narrow win by Greece’s pro-bailout parties in weekend elections staved off the risk of the country’s immediate bankruptcy and exit from the euro zone.

“There are buyers above the 1.67-1.70 percent level. Whether there are sellers closer to the 1.50 percent area I‘m not so sure. The market is more likely to buy on a dip rather than sell on a rally,” the trader said.

Investors were also unwilling to take big positions before the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting starting on Tuesday with the focus on whether the central bank will opt for more monetary easing.

Disappointing U.S. economic data on Friday bolstered expectations that the Fed would take monetary stimulus steps at its policy meeting scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. It could either extend its “Operation Twist” stimulus program, which expires this month, or launch a third round of asset purchases although some in the market said it could be too early for that.

U.S. factory production fell 0.4 percent in May, and the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan survey showed American consumer sentiment weakened to its lowest in six months in early June.

“U.S. data on Friday continued to show signs of slowing growth and has somewhat increased expectations of further QE by the Fed... While there is a significant chance of policy easing, it seems too early to be announced at this stage,” Lloyds strategists said in a note.

Investors were also watching developments from the Group of 20 summit in Mexico on Monday and Tuesday, where leaders initially welcomed the results of the Greek election.

The yields on 30-year bonds stood at 2.70 percent, slightly up from 2.69 percent in late U.S. trade.