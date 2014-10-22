U.S. bond futures jump, traders cite delivery changes

(Reuters) - U.S. 30-year Treasury bond futures for June 2015 surged on Wednesday as the rest of the bond market was weaker on less worrisome data on domestic inflation. [US/]

On the Chicago Board of Trade, the price on the June 2015 30-year U.S. T-bond USM5 jumped more than 10 points to a contract high at 151-25/32.

Traders and analysts said the price move stemmed from a change in the mix of the cheapest U.S. government debt securities eligible for delivery against this T-bond contract, which had no open interest as of Tuesday.

The CME said in an earlier statement it will exclude a February 2031 Treasury bond issue from eligibility for delivery for the June 2015, September 2015 and December 2015 T-bond contracts only.

The CME made the change to address the five-year gap in the basket of U.S. Treasuries that could be delivered against these three T-bond contracts. The federal government stopped issuing 30-year bonds between early 2001 and early 2006 when it was running a budget surplus.

This change in the eligible cheapest-to-deliver Treasuries made the value of the June 2015 contracts higher than its December 2014 and March 2015 counterparts, analysts said.

While the CME’s decision was known, a small group of players decided to position themselves on Wednesday ahead of increased trading of the June 2015 T-bond.

June 2015 T-bond ended up 10-11/32 at 151-17/32, while the December 2014 contract USZ4 fell 8/32 to 142-14/32 and March 2015 T-bond futures USH5 declined 7/32 to 140-31/32.

Trading volume in June 2015 T-bond was light at 1,445 contracts, although it picked up mid-afternoon Wednesday as traders took note of the price spike.

CME was not immediately available to comment on the contract’s price move.