Gilts slide on fading QE hopes, macro worries support

LONDON (Reuters) - Gilt futures dropped for a third day on Thursday to hit the lowest closing level in two weeks, as investors took off bets that the Bank of England would pump more money into the economy, but euro zone worries and weak data provided some support.

Minutes to the BoE’s April 4-5 meeting on Wednesday showed that long-standing dove Adam Posen had dropped his call for more quantitative easing, and that others were worried the BoE’s anti-inflation commitment could be called into question.

“Investors will now look towards Bunds and Treasuries more than gilts, because I don’t think the BoE will announce more QE in May,” said Vatsala Datta, strategist at Lloyds Bank WBM.

Gilts pared some of their earlier losses after tepid jobs data dampened sentiment, with the June gilt future settling 19 ticks down at 115.07, well above a session low of 114.81 struck earlier in the day. The contract lagged the equivalent Bund by almost half a point.

“They recovered a bit in the afternoon session - that’s primarily driven by a sell-off in risk assets,” said Brian Barry, fixed-income analyst at Investec.

“I think there’s still a lot of concerns over Europe,” he said, adding that the markets were particularly jittery over anything related to the euro zone.

A Spanish debt auction fell short of market expectations and failed to quell concerns over Madrid’s finances, while in France yields rose on the back of rumors - later denied - that the country’s credit rating may be downgraded.

Gilts had risen to a session high of 115.51 after German Bund futures hit a new record on the French rumors.

In the cash market, the yield on 10-year gilts was around 2 basis points higher at 2.161 percent, having earlier hit a two-week high of 2.182 percent. The spread over Bunds widened by 5 basis points to 46 basis points.

Datta said the yield on 10-year gilts was likely to keep climbing to around 2.30 percent in the coming weeks as investors continued to unwind their QE trades.

She also noted that a disappointing turnout at Britain’s sale of 17-year index-linked gilts was adding to the negative backdrop for gilts.

The Debt Management Office reported a bid-to-offer ratio of 1.7 in its sale of 1.35 billion pounds of inflation-proof bonds due 2029. That was well below the 2.27 cover ratio at an auction of the bond earlier this year, and Datta said the auction price came in below prevailing market levels.