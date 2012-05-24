FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's FTSE stages tentative recovery
May 24, 2012 / 7:21 AM / in 5 years

Britain's FTSE stages tentative recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s top shares rose on Thursday, clawing back some of the previous session’s steep losses, though trade looked set to remain cautious after a European summit failed to produce any concrete proposals for tackling the region’s debt crisis.

The FTSE 100 index .FTSE was up 46.36 points, or 0.9 percent, at 5,312.77 by 0708 GMT, having slid 2.5 percent on Wednesday to a fresh 2012 closing low on mounting fears Greece will leave the euro zone.

“We’re going to have a bit of a rebound but I don’t think it’s going to be that convincing,” Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital, said.

“The European summit yesterday proved that they can’t come to any sort of agreement, so you’re going to see small upside followed by downward pressure either later today or tomorrow.”

Reporting by Tricia Wright

