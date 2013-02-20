FTSE rises to fresh five-year highs

A man walks past an information bilboard showing the evolution of the FTSE 100 index at the Swiss exchange in Zurich, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 .FTSE equity index extended gains on Wednesday to rise to fresh five-year highs, and breached a key psychological level which some traders said could induce bigger moves higher.

The FTSE 100 was up by 0.4 percent at 6,401.79 points by 1003 GMT - breaching the key 6,400 point level.

The stock market extended earlier gains after minutes from the Bank of England signaled a greater likelihood of more monetary stimulus measures, which have boosted equity markets around the world.

The FTSE 100 last traded above the 6,400 point mark in late May 2008.