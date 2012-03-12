FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Miners lead Britain's FTSE lower in early deals
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 12, 2012 / 8:21 AM / in 6 years

Miners lead Britain's FTSE lower in early deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past the London Stock Exchange in the City of London October 27, 2008. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

LONDON (Reuters) - London's top shares index .FTSE fell back in early trade on Monday led by weakness in heavyweight mining stocks .FTNMX1770 which tracked lower copper prices on diminished expectations for further stimulus measures for the U.S. economy and concerns over China's economic growth.

At 0810 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 18.00 points, or 0.3 percent at 5,869.49, having gained 0.5 percent on Friday after better-than-expected U.S. jobs data showed recovery in the world’s largest economy was gaining momentum.

However, investors on Monday saw the soothing jobs data as lowering expectations of more stimulus by the Federal Reserve, which meets this week.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Jon Hopkins

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.