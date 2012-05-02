Britain's FTSE slips after strong gains

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s leading share index fell in early trade on Wednesday, following strong gains in the previous session when better than expected U.S. ISM manufacturing data had eased worries about the outlook for the global economy.

Weakness in Tuesday’s top performing sectors was the main drag on blue chips, with heavyweight banks and commodity stocks seeing some profit-taking.

At 03:58 a.m. EDT (0758 GMT), the FTSE 100 .FTSE index was down 15.45 points, or 0.3 percent, at 5,796.78, having jumped 1.3 percent on Tuesday to end above 5,800 for the first time since April 3.

“Technically, the index remains rangebound between the March top at 5,989.10 and the April bottom at 5,576.40. Based on this trading range, the retracement area at 5,782.75 to 5,831.45 is the zone to watch,” said James A. Hyerczyk, analyst at Autochartist.

“The trading action this week demonstrates the importance of 5,782.75 as a pivot price. So far we’ve seen bearish action below and bullish action above it.”

Stocks moving into the ex-dividend period, after which investors no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout, trimmed 3.43 points from the index.

Admiral Group (ADML.L), ARM Holdings ARM.L, Barclays (BARC.L), Croda International (CRDA.L), ITV (ITV.L), Kingfisher (KGF.L), Weir Group (WEIR.L), and Xstrata XTA.L all traded without their dividend entitlements.

Miners .FTNMX1770 and energy .FTNMX0530 stocks fell back as commodity prices retreated having posting good gains on Tuesday following the U.S. ISM data, with later PMI data out of resource-hungry China less positive.

The HSBC China Purchasing Managers’ Index, geared to smaller firms, improved to 49.3 in April from 48.3 in March, remaining below the threshold of 50 that divides expansion from contraction. It was slightly better than a preliminary estimate of 49.1 in late April.

Investors were also looking for direction from April’s Markit/CIPS British construction PMI, due at 0830 GMT, with a reading of 54.0 forecast, down from 56.7 in March.

Bank of England March consumer credit and mortgage lending data are also due at 0830 GMT.

Banking stocks .FTNMX8350 retreated after strong gains on Tuesday, with Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) losing 1.4 percent, running in to some profit-taking after an 8 percent leap in the previous session following reassuring results.

Standard Chartered (STAN.L) continued the sector’s reporting season on Wednesday, with the Asia-focused lender seeing its first-quarter income grow by less than its previous 10 percent target, as the strength of the dollar against Asian currencies impacted.

Standard Chartered shares shed 1.8 percent.

EARNINGS FOCUS

Other earnings news was better received, driving the top two blue chip gainers.

BSkyB BSY.L was the best FTSE 100 performer, adding 2.4 percent as Britain’s dominant pay-TV group posted record nine-month operating profit on Wednesday as an increasing number of subscribers turned to the group for broadband and phone services.

“Despite other distractions, Sky is powering ahead as its triple-play offering gains real traction,” said Richard Hunter, Head of Equities at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers.

A committee of British lawmakers concluded on Tuesday that Rupert Murdoch, chief of key BSkyB shareholder News Corp (NWSA.O), was not fit to run a major company.

Next (NXT.L) was also in demand, up 2.1 percent after Britain’s second-biggest clothing retailer met forecasts for quarterly sales, with a weak performance from its stores offset by strong trading at its Directory home shopping business.

“With softer comps (comparable figures) ahead in Q2, Next have not changed their full-year guidance and actually seem more confident about 560-610 million pounds range set at the time of the finals in March...and it’s a brave man who wouldn’t be towards the top of that range,” said independent retail analyst Nick Bubb.