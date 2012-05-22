FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's FTSE extends recovery into second day
May 22, 2012 / 7:21 AM / in 5 years

Britain's FTSE extends recovery into second day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past an information bilboard showing the evolution of the FTSE 100 index at the Swiss exchange in Zurich, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest shares extended a tentative recovery on Tuesday, rising nearly 1 percent on hopes that European leaders may agree new measures to tackle the region’s debt crisis and expectations of fresh economic growth measures in China.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE was up 54.54 points, or 1 percent, to 5,358.92 points by 0711 GMT.

However, traders warned that any recovery could be short-lived.

“Traders need to be wary of the uplifting tone that surrounds the Summit and China as it is merely talk at this stage with no real action plan for either. As uncertainty remains, traders for now will see rallies as merely improved selling opportunities,” GFT Markets strategist Andrew Taylor said in a note.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta

