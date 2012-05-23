Britain's FTSE drops back, reversing strong rally

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index dropped back in early deals on Wednesday, erasing much of a strong, two-session rally as investors appetite for risk reversed, weighed by fading hopes for any real action on the debt crisis from a meeting of European leaders.

An informal European leaders summit held in Brussels later on Wednesday is expected to discuss growth-boosting measures and the idea of a joint euro zone bond. French President Francois Hollande supports the bond plan, but German Chancellor Angela Merkel is opposed.

“With the ongoing Greek saga raising deeper contagion concerns throughout the euro zone amidst a general backlash against austerity measures, Hollande and Merkel have around 24 hours to announce a plan which will offer some hope to the markets,” said Mike McCudden, Head of Derivatives at Interactive Investor.

At 0758 GMT, the FTSE 100 index .FTSE was down 67.21 points, or 1.2 percent, at 5,336.07, having jumped 1.9 percent on Tuesday, with the previous session's strongest gainers - banks, miners, and energy stocks - being the biggest drags on sentiment on Wednesday.

Miners .FTNMX1770 fell as copper prices reversed from a one-week high hit in the previous session, with investors wary that a failure to tackle the euro zone debt crisis will hit global demand for industrial metals just as China is slowing and a U.S. recovery is fragile.

Energy stocks .FTNMX0530 retreated as Brent crude lost around 0.9 percent as a potential deal between Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog eased fears of oil supply disruptions.

Among individual stocks, Burberry Group (BRBY.L) was a top FTSE 100 faller, down 4.8 percent as the luxury brand posted an, as expected, 26 percent jump in profit and said it would invest up to 200 million pounds in new outlets and expanding existing stores in London, Chicago and Hong Kong.

“A combination of profit taking after the recent rally, a weak broader market and results which were slightly shy of expectations has driven the (Burberry) price sharply lower in early trade,” said Richard Hunter, Head of Equities at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers.

Stocks trading without entitlement to their latest dividend clipped 0.52 points off the FTSE 100 index, with Carnival Corp. (CCL.L) and International Power IPR.L trading ex-dividend.

NO SKY LIMITS

BSkyB BSY.L was a top blue chip gainer, ahead 0.9 percent as the Competition Commission said on Wednesday that the arrival of Lovefilm (AMZN.O) and Netflix (NFLX.O) in Britain has weakened the grip of the satellite broadcaster in the pay-TV movie market, making it less likely that the regulator will intervene in the sector.

On the second lines, Firstgroup (FGP.L) was the biggest FTSE 250 .FTMC riser, up 5.1 percent as the transport firm said full-year profit more than doubled, helped by strong performances from its UK rail and U.S. coach businesses, and said it would restructure its struggling British bus unit this year.

The London Stock Exchange (LSE.L) was the biggest mid-cap faller, down 7.0 percent after Italian banks UniCredit (CRDI.MI) and Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) said they were selling their combined 11.5 percent stake in the bourses operator.

Investors were also awaiting British retail sales numbers for April, due at 0830 GMT, the same time as minutes from the May Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

May’s CBI trends-orders survey will be unveiled at 1000 GMT.