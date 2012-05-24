UK shares edge up cautiously from lows

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s top shares rose on Thursday, clawing back some of the previous session’s steep losses, though trade remained cautious after a European summit failed to produce concrete proposals for tackling the region’s debt crisis.

Markets rallied earlier in the week on hopes that new proposals would be made at the informal summit, including ways of sparking economic growth and boosting investor confidence.

Thursday’s economic data made for grim reading, with Britain falling deeper into recession than first thought in the first quarter after a sharp drop in construction output.

In Germany, the manufacturing sector shrank and business sentiment plummeted in May, heightening concerns about the ability of Europe’s largest economy to weather the region’s crisis.

Market moves have been fragile, with the UK blue-chip index .FTSE sinking 2.5 percent on Wednesday to a fresh 2012 closing low, on mounting fears Greece will leave the euro zone, only to recover some of its poise on Thursday as investors bought in on the dips.

The FTSE 100 was up 32.91 points, or 0.6 percent, at 5,299.32 by 0915 GMT in nervous choppy trade, with the index having surged earlier to a peak of 5,323.63.

“At the moment it’s really a question of markets moving on newsflow. Will Greece be leaving the euro zone? If it is, when will it happen? Will it be a good thing or a bad thing?,” Michael Hewson, senior market analyst at CMC Markets, said.

“Nothing else really matters... I think any upside is going to be fairly limited and we’re really back into selling into any strength until we get some form of positive policy reaction out of Europe.”

Citigroup said it assumes Greece will leave in early 2013, leading to a sharp currency devaluation and a large drop in economic activity in 2013, with a modest rebound further ahead.

“We believe that sizeable adverse economic and financial contagion to other euro area countries will be unavoidable and this is already happening to an extent,” Citi said in a note.

Miners .FTNMX1770 and energy stocks .FTNMX0530 trimmed back opening gains, with earlier weak manufacturing data from China adding to fears about a demand outlook already muddied by the festering euro zone crisis.

“We are close to a crescendo of fear in relation to the euro zone financial crisis and close to a nadir for confidence in economic growth,” said Andrew Bell, chief executive of Witan, a 1.1-billion pound ($1.7 billion) investment trust.

“The fall in oil prices will be a significant tonic for consumer sentiment by late summer, while the U.S. recovery has broader foundations than in recent years. Equities appear strategically attractive but, as ever, tactically risky.”

As the earnings season draws to an end, a handful of company reports provided some distraction for investors otherwise preoccupied by macroeconomic issues.

United Utilities (UU.L), Britain’s largest listed water group, rose to near the top of the blue-chip leader board, up 1.8 percent after unveiling full-year profits above expectations, while Peroni and Grolsch beer maker SABMiller SAB.L managed a more modest 0.2 percent rise as it too beat forecasts.

Of 94 percent of European companies that have reported so far, 58 percent have beaten or met expectations, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.

($1 = 0.6363 British pounds)