A man walks past the London Stock Exchange in the City of London October 27, 2008. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index edged up in early trade on Friday, on track for its best weekly showing in a month, as investors snapped up stocks cheapened by the recent sharp selloff to 2012 lows.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE was up 0.3 percent, or 13.95 points at 5,364.00 at 3.06 a.m. EDT, continuing its recovery from Monday's six-month low of 5,253.92.