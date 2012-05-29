Fresh EU debt fears halt rally in Britain's FTSE

A man walks past the London Stock Exchange in the City of London October 27, 2008. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

LONDON (Reuters) - Renewed concerns over southern Europe’s economic crisis halted a rally in Britain’s benchmark share index on Tuesday, and traders said the UK stock market was unlikely to make much progress in coming weeks due to the scale of the region’s difficulties.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE was up 2.44 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,353.97 points by 1025 GMT - down from an intraday high of 5,404.56 points.

Worries over the Spanish banking system dragged down the index’s heavyweight banking stocks, such as Barclays (BARC.L) and part-nationalized lenders Lloyds (LLOY.L) and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L), and caused the FTSE to lose ground.

Traders said they expected rallies in the FTSE 100 to be short-lived and quickly sold into, while concerns remain over Spain’s debt-ridden banks and fears that Greece, which holds elections next month, may have to leave the euro zone.

“The market cannot get any traction on the upside because Spain and Greece are the main drags ... I am of the opinion that any strength will be sold into,” said Richard Perry, chief strategist at London-based firm Central Markets.

WOLSELEY FALLS, MINERS CLING ONTO GAINS

Building supplies company Wolseley WOS.L was the worst-performing FTSE 100 stock, falling by more than 4 percent after reporting a sharp drop in third-quarter sales.

Mining stocks, which are sensitive to the broader economic backdrop, also trimmed gains made earlier in the session, as worries about Europe’s debt crisis offset hopes that China may introduce new measures to boost its slowing economy.

Ravi Lockyer, an analyst at London brokerage CSS Investments, said he expected the FTSE to trade within a tight range between losses and gains of around 150 points while the European debt crisis remained unresolved.

Risks of the crisis spreading were highlighted on Tuesday by a rise in Italy’s six-month borrowing costs.

“What we need to see for a sustained rally is a calming down of bond yields in the EU periphery. There are too many things coming out of the woodwork to justify a sustained bounce,” said Lockyer.