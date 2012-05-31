Britain's FTSE bounces higher after sharp sell-off

A man walks past the London Stock Exchange in the City of London October 27, 2008. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index bounced back in early trade on Thursday, recovering after a sharp fall in the previous session that took it below the 5,300 level, with Wednesday’s big fallers - banks, energy, and mining stocks - leading the rally.

At 0806 GMT, the FTSE 100 .FTSE index was up 31.28 points, or 0.6 percent at 5,328.56, regaining the psychologically-important 5,300 level.

The UK blue chip index closed down 1.7 percent on Wednesday, snapping a four-session rally, and it remains on course for a monthly drop of more than 7 percent in May, its worst performance since August 2011.

Energy stocks .FTNMX0530 provided the biggest support for the blue chips, with the sector rallying after recent falls in tandem with a recovery in oil. Brent crude rose back up towards $104 a barrel, although U.S. oil prices are still on track for their biggest monthly percentage drop in two years.

Banks .FTNMX8350 also bounced back as a lack of fresh worries over the euro zone debt crisis allowed the sector to stabilize after big falls in the previous session.

Mid cap IT services group Logica LOG.L was the market’s stand-out gainer, surging 64 percent after agreeing to a 105 pence a share cash offer from Canada’s CGI Group Holdings, which values the British firm at 1.7 billion pounds.

“We believe this is a good fit and believe there is a low likelihood of a competing offer,” Singer Capital said in a note. “The combination of the companies is seen to meet clients’ requirements for a more comprehensive international presence and offers them the benefits of scale.”

Domestic macroeconomic data was fairly upbeat on Thursday, also lending the market some support.

British consumer confidence picked up in May, propelled by a marked easing of pessimism about the future, a survey by GfK NOP showed on Thursday, pointing to some resilience in a major driver of the economy.

And British house prices rose slightly more than expected in May to leave them broadly unchanged on a year ago against a backdrop of generally subdued demand, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Thursday.

A big batch of U.S. economic data will also be keenly watched later in the day.

U.S. Challenger Layoffs for May will be released at 1130 GMT, followed by May’s ADP National Employment survey at 1215 GMT, and the latest weekly initial jobless claims at 1230 GMT, all of which will provide pointers towards Friday’s all-important U.S. May jobs report.

U.S. preliminary first-quarter real GDP data will also be released at 1230 GMT, with May Chicago PMI due at 1345 GMT.

“Markets are particularly vulnerable to any U.S. economic softening, which would likely compound investors’ anxiety to hold risk, already present courtesy of Europe. Bulls will demand these figures be supportive if any rally is to gain traction,” said David White, Trader at Spreadex Ltd.

ITV TUNED OUT

ITV (ITV.L) was the biggest FTSE 100 faller, down 3.4 percent as Liberum Capital issued a cautious note on the commercial broadcaster, saying conversations with media buyers suggest July and August may be difficult months.

“The indications we are hearing suggest the July and August TV advertising markets may be weaker than expected with, reports some advertisers have cancelled planned campaigns,” Liberium said, retaining its “buy” stance on ITV shares but flagging up expected short-term volatility in the stock.

Advertising giant WPP Group <WPP.L took a knock in sympathy, down 0.8 percent.

Motor insurer Admiral Group ADM.L was also a big blue chip faller, off 2.5 percent after Britain’s Office of Fair Trading said it has provisionally decided to refer the private motor insurance market to the Competition Commission.